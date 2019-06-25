Virginia Police Investigating Edgewood Vista Armed Robbery

Authorities say This is an Active Investigation

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Virginia police are actively investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Virginia Edgewood Vista Assisted Living facility early Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the facility at approximately 3:39 a.m. on reports of a robbery.

Police learned from employees of the facility that two younger men wearing masks, bandanas, dark clothing, and gloves had entered the facility through the unlocked main entrance. One of the men was armed with a shotgun. The men took prescription narcotics and left in a vehicle.

There were no injured parties in the robbery.

The Virginia Police Department says they will release more information when it is available.