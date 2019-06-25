Virginia’s Olcott Fountain Back In Business

After a six year hiatus, the fountain is back up and running

VIRGINIA, Minn.- Virginia’s Olcott Fountain is up and running again after a six year hiatus.

In recent years, a million dollar donation came in for the project, in a park that has been a hub of activity in Virginia in years past. Park foundation members say this has been a long time coming and are thrilled the fountain is working again.

“It’s a great relief for me and the committee to get to this point. It’s been a long four years”, said Greg Gilness, Chairman for Olcott Park Foundation.

Park foundation members are still accepting donations to add benches, along with other amenities. They hope to complete that part of the project by the end of the summer.