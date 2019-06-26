16th Annual Free Range Film Festival Happening Friday, Saturday in Wrenshall

The Free Range Film Festival will Feature 18 Films from Around the World

WRENSHALL, Minn. – Film festival programmer Annie Dugan is thrilled to be organizing and hosting the 16th annual Free Range Film Festival.

The event is taking place Friday, June 28 – Saturday, June 29 with varied hours.

The annual event brings in hundreds of film enthusiasts interested in watching and enjoying independent cinema in a barn setting.

The iconic 103-year-old red “theater” barn is located at the junctions of County Roads 1 and 4, just one mile south of Wrenshall, Minnesota.

Films are viewed in the barn’s massive hayloft on a 14’x24′ screen with surround sound.

“Sixteen years ago, my husband and I and a few of our friends were wondering what to do with the beautiful old barn on our property,” Dugan said. “A friend was coming out with a short film and we thought it would be fun to have a film festival. We were on a road trip to the Fargo Film Festival and we planned out the whole thing in the car. It’s been a pretty fun ride since then.”

This year’s festival theme is “Competition.”

“I realized as I was screening films for this year’s festival that we had a lot of movies about interesting people participating in very particular pursuits,” Dugan said. “I don’t know what it is in the cultural zeitgeist right now, but people want to compete.”

There are several short movies before the 85-minute Friday night feature, “Well Groomed,” about creative dog grooming competitions.

Saturday features an afternoon show, “Float,” and an evening show, “RIP List.”

The Magnolia Cafe will be at the event providing dinner and snacks. There is a recommended donation of $10 which helps pay for barn maintenance.

Showtimes: Friday, June 28: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29: 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more information and see a full schedule of films.