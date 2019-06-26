Aspiring Firefighters Learn Tools of the Trade at LSC

Local firefighters put on their teaching helmets to show young adults what it is like to fight fires

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland teens are stepping up their game this summer at a three day Lake Superior College Fire Camp.

Local firefighters put on their teaching helmets to show young adults what it is like to firefight.

They got to experience everything from pulling hoses, to vehicle extractions, to forced entries.

The camp is based on the college’s fire training campus at Lake Superior College in Gary New Duluth.

Aspiring firefighters performed search and rescues.

For 14-year-old Carsen Inforzato from Wrenshall it is personal.

“The reason I wanted to be a firefighter is because my dad was diabetic and a lot of firefighters were there for him so I really look up to them,” said Carsen Inforzato.

Firefighter and instructor Chris Cid says the unique camp teaches teens to bond with each other, just like in a real firehouse.

“My favorite part is watching them grow and seeing the relationships develop because they don’t know each other at all on day one, but by day three you see the camaraderie. And the buddying up and the joking and that’s reminiscent of what it’s like in the fire service,” said Chris Cid who’s also part of the faculty at Lake Superior College.

The campers are learning just how vital teamwork is during an emergency.

In this case, a film was placed over their masks to imitate what it is like looking into a smoke-filled room.

“It’s a lot of communication and you have to understand each other and you have to get through and it’s really easy to make mistakes and you have to correct them quickly and it could mean people’s lives which we are learning…and it’s hard to drag people out because you don’t know where they’re at or what position they might be laying in,” said Inforzato.

If anyone is interested in the fire academy, visit Lake Superior’s College website here.