Duluth’s Japanese Garden Ready For Delegation From Sister City

DULUTH, Minn.- In preparation for this weekend’s visit of delegates from Duluth’s Sister City in Japan, Ohara-Isumi City, extra work is being done at Enger Park’s Japanese Garden.

Raking was being done around the garden Wednesday to make sure it looks perfect for visiting delegates.

Irina Haller, co-chair of the Duluth Japanese Garden Committee, says she’s excited to show off the Japanese culture to those in Duluth.

“Any garden is an art. This is specific art, this Japanese garden. It also is a place where we can educate people about different cultures,” Haller said.

Events for the Japanese Delegation begin on Friday and go throughout the weekend.

For more information, check out the Duluth Sister Cities International website.