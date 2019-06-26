Fourth of July Preparations In Full Swing

A week away from the 4th of July and firework warehouses are extremely busy

SOUTH RANGE, Wis.- With the Fourth of July just around the corner, firework businesses are ramping up.

KG Fireworks Warehouse on the South Range has had customers coming in asking for some of their top sellers from sparklers, to mortar kits, and despite all the excitement that comes with fireworks, officials say being safe is always their top priority.

“We really want people to use special tubes. Using the right tubes and staking them down. Making sure they are on a board and making sure they are flat is very important”, said Justin Orme, fireworks salesmen.

If you are looking for fireworks for next week, KG Fireworks Warehouse is located at 7549 East County Road East on the South Range.