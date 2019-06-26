Graffiti Makes Its Way To Hermantown Roadway

The words "yikes" and "warning" are spray painted on Hermantown Road

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A unique way to let drivers know about potential hazards has popped up over in Hermantown. White graffiti can now be seen along a certain roadway to make potholes easier to spot.

The words warning and yikes are sprayed with white paint across Hermantown Road. City leaders know about this, they are just happy the wording is pretty tame.

“Clearly this person wanted to draw attention to the potholes, but they didn’t do it with any curse words or anything that would make anyone feel uncomfortable in the community. So in at least in that way it’s a little bit about what’s good about Hermantown”, said Joe Wicklund, Communications Manager for the City of Hermantwon.

However, doing something like this is against the law, so officials hope it doesn’t start a trend.

“We might have a small amount of it now, but it is illegal, it is vandalism and you can’t be placing graffiti on the roads. It’s not a safe thing to do while you are painting it and it certainly is not safe when you think about other drivers who are coming that way who aren’t familiar with these roads and those are some unexpected markings, especially in this case when our perpetrator uses white paint”, said Wicklund.

Now Hermantown officials say the potholes and graffiti will be covered up in the coming weeks.