Huskies Blown Out by Larks

Stephen Baughan hit two home runs for the Bismarck.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies were unable to get the two-game sweep on Tuesday night, as the Bismarck Larks dominated the Huskies pitchers, getting the 21-0 win. Stephen Baughan hit two home runs for the Larks.

The Huskies will now host the Thunder Bay Border Cats for two games, starting Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.