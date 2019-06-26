Ice Skating Through Summer at Duluth’s Heritage Center

Open free skate held every Wednesday at Heritage Sports Center.

DULUTH, Minn.- While many spent the hottest day of the year so far outside, some thought it was a nice opportunity to cool off inside, on the ice.

The Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center has free open skate every Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 through August.

They provide skates if you don’t have any, and according to organizers with Duluth Parks and Recreation, it’s a nice, different way to spend the summer.

“In the summer it’s a nice switch up from either going to the beach or going out to do something outside to be able to come in, cool off, and do an activity that we normally only get to do in the winter,” said Recreation Specialist Sam Werle.

In addition to Wednesdays, they also offer Sunday open skate from 3pm-4:30, and a pre-school open skate Tuesday from 9:15-10:30, both for $2 a person.