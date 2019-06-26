Lightning Girls Hockey Invited to Hockey Day Minnesota 2020

Grand Rapids/Greenway will play Blake School on January 16 to help kick off Hockey Day Minnesota festivities.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 schedule and location were released on Wednesday morning, and one Northland team will be participating.

The Grand Rapids/Greenway Lightning girls hockey team will help kick off the event in one of the two outdoor girls game on Jan. 16. The Lightning will play Blake School at 8 p.m.

The three day event will start on Jan. 16 and wrap up on Jan. 18 2020 and all outdoor games will take place in Minneapolis at Parade Stadium. The Minnesota Wild will finish of the festivities, hosting the Dallas Stars at the Xcell Energy Center.