News Reporter—Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for a full time news reporter to join our team. The ideal candidate has experience in a television newsroom environment and a college degree. Should be comfortable doing live shots, capable of enterprising daily story ideas and able to work well under tight deadlines. The ability to shoot and edit video is also a requirement.

Please submit an e-mail link including your work samples, resume and cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC