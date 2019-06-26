Stuffed Animals Spend the Night at the Library

DULUTH, Minn – Who said sleepovers were just for kids?

Well a few stuffed animals are getting their chance to spend the night at the library.

Kids dropped off their favorite or even second favorite stuffed animals at the Mount Royal Library for a night of fun.

The adorable toys will enjoy pizza and read stories during the sleepover.

The library hosts the sleepover once a year as another way to keep kids interested in reading.

“I think fostering a sense of play is super important for early literacy,” said library technician Carrie Boberg.

“Here at the library were always promoting early literacy, reading skills, and all that to make well rounded awesome human beings.”

The kids will be reunited with their stuffed animals tomorrow morning.

they well also check out slideshow of all the activities the stuffed toys did during the sleepover.