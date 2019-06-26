WWII Plane Visits The Northland

Vampire Jet made a stop in Superior Wednesday

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A one of a kind plane that was used in World World II landed at the Bong Airport in Superior Wednesday.

The seventy year old plane has a rich history including flying 40,000 feet before any other fighter plane crossed the Atlantic.

The plane will make Duluth home for the next month, as it will be on display during the Duluth Airshow.

“It’s probably one of the premier events we fly each year. We love that it is for charity. It’s taking care of people and kids and things like that”, said Jerry Conley, Chief Pilot.

The Air Show is happening July 20th and 21st at the Duluth Airport. For more information on how to get tickets, click here.