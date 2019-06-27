$10,000 Reward Offered for Information about Ashland gun Burglary

ASHLAND, Wis. – A $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information related to a pawn shop burglary in Ashland that occurred in July 2018.

According to a recent new release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a masked person broke through a window of Bar Area Pawn and loaded more than 30 firearms into a bag from the gun display case.

Many of the firearms were recovered from the Minneapolis area late last year.

“We’re looking for any details that members of the public can provide,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Kirk Howard. “It’s been nearly a year since the break-in and around a dozen firearms have been recovered so far. We need the public’s help in both the recovery of the remaining firearms as well as to identify the individual who is responsible for this crime.”

ATF is offering a reward in the amount of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $10,000.

Those with information can call 1-888-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov.