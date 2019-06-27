49th Annual Park Point Art Fair Happening Saturday, Sunday

The Park Point Art Fair is Always Looking for Volunteers to Help with Events in the Coming Years

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer on Park Point means a selection of over 100 vendors to enjoy this weekend at the 49th annual Park Point Art Fair.

The festival and parking are free at the end of Park Point in Duluth.

Organizer Carla Tamburro says the event is hosted rain or shine, with thousands of folks coming out every year for the event.

The Fair is known as the regions longest standing outdoor arts showcase. The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. both days.

Enjoy more than 120 artists from the Midwest and beyond displaying and selling work such as clay, fiber, glass, painting, printmaking, photography, jewelry, woodwork, and sculpture.

Live music will be on site Saturday and Sunday.

Family art activities will be taking place in one tent for children to create their own original art.

Click here for more information regarding the Park Point Art Fair.