Alzheimer’s Association Promote Healthier Aging

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Aging is a normal part of life.

And as the population is growing older the Alzheimer’s Association is helping people find ways for healthier aging.

The association offered a free class at Superior Public Library to share tips for better lifestyle habits.

They shared research about how healthy eating and exercise can help slow down mental declines.

The class also helped participants develop a plan for healthy aging.

Adult Programming Librarian Leslie Mehle said, “Decisions that they make now can have an effect years down the road. It’s never too late to make changes that can help positively affect you down the road.”

June is national Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month.