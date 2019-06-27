At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Continues Expansion Efforts

The Cafe's customer base has grown significantly since the location opened.

DULUTH, Minn- “At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Café” is expanding.

The popular Duluth restaurant is getting too big for its britches and the owner says it’s time to make a change.

The customer base at the café has grown so much in 20 years, the original building’s design isn’t allowing the staff to get around the restaurant efficiently.

The primary purpose of the expansion is to increase the amount of kitchen space.

Right now, the bathrooms are being relocated on the second floor to accommodate the new kitchen space.

The downstairs of the newly constructed area will be a walk in freezer. The upstairs, a conference room.

“I never realized when we designed this building almost 20 years ago that we were going to be as big as we are, so now what I’m trying to do it just make the level of business that we have manageable,” partner Carla Blumberg said.

Carla is hoping to have the additions built in the next few months.

The interior of the kitchen will be the next part of the project, something they’re hoping to start on after Christmas.

This is a project Carla says has been in the works since Summer of 2018. She says there’s a bunch of things she wants to accomplish at the café before she moves on to the next stage of her life.