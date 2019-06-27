Bert-A-Palooza Celebrates at Bayfront Festival Park this Weekend

Saturday celebrates the annual Bert-A-Palooza, a local birthday party for a man who likes to party and donates to the Northern Lights Foundation.

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday celebrates the annual Bert-A-Palooza, a local birthday party for a man who likes to party and make a difference along the way.

What started as a gathering of his family and friends for Bert’s birthday has blossomed into hundreds of people coming out to enjoy themselves.

Last year Bert-A-Palooza was held at Grandma’s Sports Garden, but this year it is taking place at Bayfront Festival Park.

Bert says it is expected to raise thousands of dollars for the Northern Lights Foundation which helps families who have children with life-threatening illnesses.

“Making an impact trying to help people and over the last seven years it’s not more about it being just bert–a–palooza but it’s about helping somebody and seeing and impact,” said Matt Berthiaume, the founder of Berta-A-Palooza.

NHL players are expected to join the party along with a live cover band and plenty of food.

Ticket sales can be found online here and will be sold on the day of the event.