City Officials From Across The State Attend the League of Minnesota Cities Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly 600 state and city officials are in Duluth this week for the League of Minnesota Cities Conference.

Every year the conference provides a chance for officials to learn new ideas on how to make their communities better.

They also broke into group sessions to discuss topics, such as transportation, which has a large impact on many Minnesota cities.

“City officials really care about their communities. When they come together they get an opportunity to learn new skills, tips and tricks about better governance or more effective governance,” said Deputy Director for League of Minnesota cities

Governor Tim Walz will also attend the conference tomorrow morning at the DECC.