Cloquet Fire Receives Grant For Much-Needed New Equipment

35-year-old air packs have been improved because of this nearly $400,000 grant

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet Area Fire Department has recently received a grant for nearly $400,000 to upgrade their 35-year-old air packs.

Improved tracking capabilities, air monitoring, along with Bluetooth capability are some of the new additions for the 53 air packs they are purchasing.

But the biggest takeaway is the large improvement of firefighting safety.

“Functionally they are pretty similar to what we use to have, just a lot of the safety improvements make it better for us”, said Chad Vermeersch, Cloquet Fire Captain.

Along with the self-contained breathing apparatus’, the department also received 106 air bottles and a new air monitoring system.