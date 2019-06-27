Duluth Native Emma Stauber Brings Isobel Cup to Proctor

The former UMD women's hockey captain won the Isobel Cup with the Minnesota Whitecaps back in March.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, the NWHL Isobel Cup made its first trip to the Northland, as former CEC Lumberjack Sadie Lundquist brought the cup to Cloquet. Thursday night, the cup made its way back to the Northland, this time to Proctor.

Duluth native and former UMD women’s hockey captain Emma Stauber brought the Isobel Cup to the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center on Thursday. Stauber won the Isobel Cup with the Whitecaps back in March in their first year in the league.

Fans had the chance to take photos with it, hang out with Stauber and go downstairs and skate.

Growing up in Northern Minnesota when women’s hockey wasn’t really big, Stauber was excited to bring the cup home and see how happy it made the young hockey players.

“I think that it’s just really special to the young girls to be able to see it, touch it, feel the cup and actually have that dream come to life a little bit. I knew right away that I wanted to have something at my prior high school so I just called up proctor and asked if I could do it and they said yes,” Stauber, who is the new head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, said.