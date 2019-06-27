Fraser Shipyards Inc. Settles Another OSHA Penalty

Fraser Shipyards Paid $9,188 for the Penalty

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Fraser Shipyards Inc. has settled yet another OSHA penalty due to an employee being injured after they were struck by falling steel plates.

According to the citation and notification of penalty, the violations took place in February resulting in a proposed penalty charge of $13,127 which was later reduced to $9,188.

The shipyard received three citations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration which included:

Loads were not safely rigged before moving

Tag lines were not provided on loads that were likely to swing or need guidance

Slings were not padded by means of wood blocks or other suitable material where they passed over sharp edges or corners of loads.

Fraser Shipyards Inc. reached a settlement of $7.5 million with more than 60 workers in November who were exposed to high levels of leads during a project involving Great Lakes freighter.