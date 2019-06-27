‘Great Duluth Race’ Brings 100 People on Scavenger Hunt

20 businesses participated in the first race sponsored by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce

DULUTH, Minn. – The Great Duluth Race brought out a hundred people for a city-wide scavenger hunt.

Twenty businesses put together teams to compete in the first event of its kind hosted by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

The app-based game gave people missions to complete like finding a hidden door or taking a selfie with a stranger.

It brought them from Fitger’s to the Deopt through Canal Park and Superior Street.

“There’s so much knowledge that people just don’t know about our area that we wanted to get them to see these cool things so we were like, we’ve got to do it with this bigger group,” said Kathleen Privette, the Director of Events of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Each team was given two hours to finish the challenge.

The chamber hopes to make the race an annual event.