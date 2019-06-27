Haunted Trail Looking To Rebuild

The money donated will help go towards a new roof, and a new maize

SAGINAW, Minn.- After a harsh winter, a Saginaw Haunted Trail is asking for the public’s help to rebuild.

The money donated from the community will go towards repairing the roof of the shed the props are stored in, a maize they just built last year that is destroyed, and to replace some props that were broken.

The owner says, the damage is nothing like she has ever seen.

“I cried because I knew it would be double the work. It makes me want to cry again, but I’ll try not too”, said Caroline Tondryk.

A link to the GoFundMe page is here.