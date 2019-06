Huskies Take Game One Against the Border Cats

Wade Meckler went 4-for-5 on the night 2 RBI and one run scored in Duluth's win.

DULUTH, Minn. – After an ugly loss the night before, the Duluth Huskies responded in a nice way, getting the 8-4 win over Thunder Bay on Thursday night.

Wade Meckler went 4-for-5 on the night 2 RBI and one run scored while Lance Ford also drove in two runs in the win.

Duluth and Thunder Bay will play again on Friday at Wade Stadium, first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.