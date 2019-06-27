Pop-Up Food Market Introduces Indigenous Foods to the Area

The pop-up food market is in the old 4th street deli.

DULUTH, Minn.- Community members could get a taste of some of the region’s indigenous foods at an Ojibwe pop–up market at the old 4th Street Deli.

June’s food market highlighted ‘Journey Indigenous Food Gardens,’ a youth led organization where kids learn gardening and foraging from tribal elders.

Those attending could buy food from different vendors at the market and try some of the things prepared by the highlighted organization.

“Indigenous food is an interesting topic in our community just from the standpoint of you can learn a lot about a culture’s history by following the food,” art and cultural programs coordinator Moira Villiard said.

The pop–up food market happens on the 3rd Thursday of the month through august.

In September, there will be an indigenous food expo highlighting all of the indigenous food organizations in the area