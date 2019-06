The Sunset Bar & Grill has new Owners

They Hope to Open in the Spring of 2020

Facebook

DULUTH, Minn. – The Sunset Bar & Grill has some new owners.

According to a recent announcement, Jessica and Erik Lietz of Lietz Properties purchased the bar and grill with the hope of a grand opening in spring 2020.

After renovations are complete the Lietz’s want to reopen the restaurant and also plan to use some of the land on the 26 acre property for commercial development in the future.