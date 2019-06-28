2 Dead, 1 Injured in Medical Helicopter Crash in Brainerd

A Nurse and Pilot Were Killed

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – Two people are dead and a third injured after a medical helicopter crash at the Brainerd airport.

North Memorial Health says no patients were on board when the crash happened about 1 a.m. Friday. A nurse and a pilot were killed.

The injured crew member was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. The crew member’s condition was not given.

North Memorial Health says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.