Beat The Heat In Whitewater Rapids On The St. Louis River

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Minnesota Whitewater Rafting

SCANLON, Minn. — In this week’s Active Adventures we are beating the heat and gearing up to cool down in whitewater rapids along the St. Louis River with Minnesota Whitewater Rafting. Check out the adrenaline adventure and what the Class II-IV rapids look like! Come prepared to paddle, this is an active workout. Join Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot as she guides you down the rivers sweet spots.

Trips depart at 10am and 2pm daily, call ahead or visit the website to book your spot in the raft.

MORE INFORMATION: Minnesota Whitewater Rafting Website

BOOK YOUR TRIP NOW ONLINE: Click Here For Availability

PHONE: (218) 522-4446

ADDRESS: 3214 River Gate Ave, Scanlon, MN 55720

ST. LOUIS RIVER – THE UPPER: Minnesota Whitewater has access to the Upper next to The River Inn at 3212 River Gate Ave in Scanlon, Minnesota. Our trips follow the four-plus mile stretch of the Upper St. Louis River. This route begins with familiarizing rafters with the boats and paddling by running through a ‘slalom’ course through the pylons of the I-35 freeway bridge. From there we first encounter the Class I-II rapids called “Warm-Up Rapids” just south of the I-35 bridge. Then on to a nice set of surfing waves at the “First Hole” (Class I-II) where our guests can attempt to surf their raft in one or two ‘surfing’ waves. Once comfortable with paddling the rafts through the pylons and surfing the waves, it is on to the more challenging “Two Hole” and the “Boat Smear Canyon”. Most trips include a brief rest at the Canyon. Once rested, it is back into the rafts and off to the highlights of the trip — the “Hidden Hole”, “Electric Ledge”, and “Little Kauna”. The “Electric Ledge” is a river-wide Class III rapids consisting of a four to six foot drop. From there it is a little paddle across the Thompson Reservoir to the take-out.