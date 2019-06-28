Car Crashes Into Downtown Biwabik Injuring two

1/3 (courtesy: Northland FireWire)

2/3 (courtesy: Northland FireWire)

3/3 (courtesy: Northland FireWire)

BIWABIK, Minn. – The Gilbert Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating a crash that left two people injured Thursday night.

According to the Northland Fire Wire, a building in downtown Biwabik was heavily damaged when a car crashed into the building and went through the lower level.

The crash happened at 400 Main Street around 9:55 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were taken by Biwabik Ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Biwabik, Biwabik Township, and Lakeland fire departments were also on scene.