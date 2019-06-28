Coaches Corner: Twin Ports Development Camp

For this week's Coaches Corner, we spoke with instructors from the Twin Ports Development Camp ahead of this year's camp.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we sat down with some of the instructors from the Twin Ports Development Camp. Head instructor and co-owner Brett Olson, and instructors Andy Welinski and Brenden Kotyk discusses what the camp is and why they love doing it. Camp is July 8-11 in Superior.

If you are interested in learning more or signing up, head to their website.