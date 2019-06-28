Enhanced Skills Professional Police Officers Graduate

The class went through a rigorous six week program learning advanced police skills.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Friday, 48 peace officers graduated from the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Enhanced Skills Program.

They even had to get tased and maced to learn how it feels when they do it to a potential perpetrator.

“It’s important because you deal with so many people on a daily basis that your training and your experience is everything and if you don’t take it seriously it’s definitely something that can ruin your career, or make it,” said Mikayla Cozzi, a graduate of the program.

The program coordinator says Minnesota has one of the most rigorous paths to become a law enforcement officer in the country and they are proud of that.

“We don’t just want anybody policing we want the brightest and the best. We want people that are ethically based. This is the future of law enforcement. These are the people that are going to earn that public trust and maintain that public trust. So we are really proud of them,” said Wade Lamirande, the academic coordinator of the Law Enforcement Program.

The graduates are not officers yet.

They still have to take the state exam and then get hired by an agency to be considered full fledged law enforcement officers.