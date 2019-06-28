Free Range Film Festival Kicks Off

The festival goes through Saturday with showings tomorrow afternoon and evening in Wrenshall.

WRENSHALL, Minn. – Twenty films from all over the world are being shown during the two day Free Range Film Festival in a 103-year-old barn in Wrenshall.

For organizer Annie Dugan, she says her favorite part is after the films are done seeing people come together over what they are passionate about.

“It’s evening, it’s cool and people are talking about films, people from Minneapolis, people from the trailer park down the road, people from Duluth, it’s such an interesting mix of audiences and films and people talking about what they love,” said Dugan.

