Free Shred-It Day Shows Appreciation For Credit Union Members

DULUTH, Minn. – Harbor City Credit Union in Duluth showed a little appreciation for their customers today by offering a free Shred– It Day…

Members stopped by the branch with bags of paper to drop off to the large Shred-It truck.

Many members even filled large trash dumpsters with their unwanted personal documents.

Harbor City Credit Union has offered the shredding service for the last ten years to thank their loyal members.

“Members of the credit union are the most important thing to us. They keep this credit union running and we really appreciate them,” said Brian Thompson, Marketing Director.

After all the hard work of passing off papers to be shredded members also had a chance to chow down on brats and hot dogs during an appreciation barbecue.