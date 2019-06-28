Governor Walz Announces Aid Help

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was back in the Northland to announce an increase in Local Government Aid to a level not seen in Duluth since 2002.

Walz said there will be an additional $26 million dollars this year, and an increase of $31 million dollars in 2020. Much of those funds will be used to fun staffing including road maintenance crews.

With the harshness of the winter months, the governor says that funding is much needed.

“Duluth has some unique challenges. We have seen it because of some of the lake effect weather, the tough winters that we have had and of course the terrain of Duluth makes it difficult to keep the roads where they need to be”, said Walz.

A third of the city’s budget comes from Government Aid, so maintenance say with the funding increase, Duluthians can definitely expect improvements on the roadways.

“It will mean better service to all the citizens of Duluth. It means maybe we have an extra patch crew, we get more millage with crack sealing or mastic”, said Chad Bednar, Street Maintenance Manager for Duluth.

City staff also told Fox 21 that because of past Government Aid cuts, the city often operated with a deficit which this increase in funding will help cut into.