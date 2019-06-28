Huskies Wrap Up Homestand With Loss to Border Cats

DULUTH, Minn. – After getting the bats going on Thursday night, the Huskies were unable to do the same on Friday, falling to Thunder Bay 8-1 to split the two-game set.

Ramon Enriquez drove in the only run of the game for Duluth, a bases loaded, RBI fielders’ choice in the first inning.

The Huskies split the four-game homestand. Duluth will head to Eau Claire for two games before returning home on Monday.