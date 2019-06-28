Learn How To Make Your Own Waffle Cones

COOKING CONNECTION: Love Creamery

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are learning how to make waffle cones at home with Love Creamery!

Waffle Cones

1 Cup granulated sugar

4 large egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoon butter melted

1 Cup all-purpose flour

Instructions

1. Preheat your waffle cone maker

2. Mix everything well, it will be thick

3. Let batter rest for 10-20 minutes

4. Scoop batter into machine, 2 heaping tsp for a small cone/bowl and 1 1/2 Tbsp for a full sized cone/bowl

5. As soon as it’s done (about 40-50 seconds depending on temp) pull out and either place in a bowl or wrap around the cone, set it aside to cool while you start the next one.