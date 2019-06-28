Learn How To Make Your Own Waffle Cones
COOKING CONNECTION: Love Creamery
DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are learning how to make waffle cones at home with Love Creamery!
Waffle Cones
1 Cup granulated sugar
4 large egg whites
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoon butter melted
1 Cup all-purpose flour
Instructions
1. Preheat your waffle cone maker
2. Mix everything well, it will be thick
3. Let batter rest for 10-20 minutes
4. Scoop batter into machine, 2 heaping tsp for a small cone/bowl and 1 1/2 Tbsp for a full sized cone/bowl
5. As soon as it’s done (about 40-50 seconds depending on temp) pull out and either place in a bowl or wrap around the cone, set it aside to cool while you start the next one.