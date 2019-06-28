Local Hockey Association Hopes to Save the Duluth Heights Community Center

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Heights Community Center has been a huge staple in the community for a long time.

But its fate is now in limbo and it could mean a big loss for the Duluth Heights neighborhood after the city closed part of the building, several months ago.

For many years, the Duluth Heights Hockey Association has occupied space in the community center.

Even with its closing the association continues to operate out of the building’s lower half.

Now association members are concerned about the uncertainty of the building, since the city has yet to make any decisions.

“The main thing is to get a plan. Right now they don’t have a plan. They’re plan is to see what happens in the future. I don’t want it to become a merit where it’s just on the chopping block for demo,” said Rink Director Zak Radzak.

In the winter, the association uses the facility almost six days a week.

They also use it as a warming center for the kids and storage for equipment.

But the association believes if the city decides to get rid of the building, it’s not just a loss for them, but for the community as a whole.

“This is the heart and soul of the Duluth heights neighborhood. Its really the heart and soul of Duluth when you think about it,” said President Kim Oppelt.

“We bring together a lot of economically diverse populations. We not only have hockey but its soccer and baseball and just a way to serve all kids in our neighborhood,” Oppelt continues.

The city says it would cost between two hundred fifty thousand and three hundred thousand dollars to repair the roof.

That would be almost half of the city’s annual parks budget.

It is also estimated to cost more than one million to demolish and rebuild a new structure.

The Duluth Heights association plans to stay in the building until further notice.

If they are forced to leave it could mean an increase in costs for hockey participants.

No final decision has been made by the city, but discussions are expected to happen in December.

Click here for the Facebook page set up by The Duluth Heights Association to help save the center.