Minor Injuries Sustained in Multiple Vehicle Crash on London Road
Driver Cited for Inattentive Driving
DULUTH, Minn. – A 21-year-old female was cited for inattentive driving Friday morning following a crash on London Road.
According to authorities the crash happened on the 4100 Block of London Road around 7:40 a.m.
When authorities arrived on scene they found three vehicles involved in the crash with one of the vehicles on its side.
Duluth Police say there were minor non-life threatening injuries to the parties involved and no one was taken to the hospital.