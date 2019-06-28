Minor Injuries Sustained in Multiple Vehicle Crash on London Road

Driver Cited for Inattentive Driving

DULUTH, Minn. – A 21-year-old female was cited for inattentive driving Friday morning following a crash on London Road.

According to authorities the crash happened on the 4100 Block of London Road around 7:40 a.m.

When authorities arrived on scene they found three vehicles involved in the crash with one of the vehicles on its side.

Duluth Police say there were minor non-life threatening injuries to the parties involved and no one was taken to the hospital.