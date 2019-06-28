Rox ‘N Soul Perform LIVE on FOX 21 Local News

Roxann Berglund and Briand Morrison Stopped by FOX 21 Local News Friday Morning to Perform LIVE

DULUTH, Minn. – Rox ‘N Soul is made up of vocals by Roxann Berglund and guitar performances by Briand Morrison.

The duo reside in Grand Portage, but travel all across the region sharing their musical talents with residents in many communities.

The band plays R&B, jazz, blues, pop, rock and original songs alone with favorites by request.

Whether playing in duo or as a full band you’ll hear original music plus tunes by Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Sheryl Crow, Adele, Lady Gaga, Pink, Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin, Black Sabbath, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and much more.

The dynamic duo has a full summer of performances scheduled, from Superior Shores Resort to Lutsen Mountains and private events.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about Rox ‘N Soul, or to book a performance.

A performance is set for Friday, June 28 at Superior Shores Resort in Two Harbors. The musical duo is performing LIVE from 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. inside Kamloops Lounge.