STEM Students Launch Rockets in Duluth

'Shoot for the Stars' is a College of St. Scholastica STEM program.

DULUTH, Minn- High school students flew drones and spent the afternoon ‘Shooting for the Stars’ at Wheeler Field in Duluth.

Rockets launched at the big finish to a three week program hosted by College of St. Scholastica.

Students chose to learn how to build apps, build drones or build rockets.

Angelina Kuehnow and Abbie Resberg built and launched their very own rocket. They say they loved getting a hands on experience on what they learn in the classroom.

“Most people say that guys can do it better than girls, but most of the time girls and do it just as well or even better. So it’s nice to know you’re better than the guys when their rockets just mess up and you’re like ‘yes!'”

The goal for the ‘Shoot for the Stars’ program is to make science, math, and engineering fun for students.