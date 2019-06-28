The Wonder of Bubbles at Mount Royal Library

The message of the program was "Anything is Possible" and the Bubble Master, Geoff Akins, says that his message is not just for children.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids and adults alike were shown the magic of bubbles today on Friday at the Mount Royal Library in Duluth.

The message of the program was “Anything is Possible” and the Bubble Master, Geoff Akins, says that his message is not just for children.

“Sometimes it’s not so much for the kids but for the child inside the adults that bring the kids. So I’ve had adults come up with tears in their eyes saying my kids love the bubbles I love the message,” said Akins.

The room was packed with children and parents of all ages who learned about different shapes and how bubbles are made.