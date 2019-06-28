Volunteers Prep for Rhubarb Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – Get those taste buds ready because the Rhubarb festival is one day away.

An assembly line of volunteers were chopping rhubarb and baking pies for the big day at First Lutheran Church on London Road.

Nearly fifty gift baskets stuffed with goodies were also set up for tomorrow’s dollar raffle.

“We have about three hundred volunteers that help us with the Rhubarb Festival. It couldn’t happen without. So it’s pretty fun to see all the churches get their items to start their baking and watching everyone who has been working for months get ready and set things up,” said Coordinator Mary Schmitz.

The annual festival also features live entertainment and fun activities for the entire family.

It goes from 9 am to 3 pm.