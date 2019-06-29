52nd Annual Gun Show Brings Hundreds to DECC

One of the largest Gun shows in Minnesota attracts almost 100 vendors.

DULUTH, Minn.- Hundreds packed the DECC for one of the largest Gun Shows in Minnesota.

The Duluth Gun Show is now in its 52nd year with 286 tables and 85 vendors displaying their firearms this year.

For some, guns and the guns how have become important parts of their heritage.

“It’s one of the, I would say one of the greatest gun shows in the state of Minnesota by far,” said gun buyer and seller Gene Leopold. “I grew up with guns, my father got me interested in hunting and I’ve been especially into pre–’64 Winchesters.”

The gun show continued Sunday from 9am to 3pm.