All About Rhubarb at Rhubarb Festival

Fundraiser benefits CHUM Food Shelf

DULUTH, Minn.- You know summer is here when it’s time for the Annual Rhubarb Festival.

Benefiting the CHUM Food Shelf, the 15th Annual Rhubarb Festival took over part of London Road with Rhubarb Pie, Rhubarb Lemonade, and Rhubarb Bratwurst, and more Rhubarb.

The festival raises about $60,000-$70,000 for CHUM each year. This year’s goal was to raise more than $75,000.

“So many of the people in the community make it happen and then they spread it and it’s also just a fun and friendly idea,” said CHUM Executive Director Lee Stuart. “I mean, after all, Rhubarb for crying out loud it may not be the sexiest vegetable ever.”

“But Rhubarb is just so abundant around here people like it.”

There were also activities for kids, like painting a Rhubarb leaf and playing with a robot from the Denfeld FIRST Robotics Team.

For some, the festival was an introduction to the world of Rhubarb.

“People like Rhubarb and vegetables ’cause there’s like potassium…um in there,” said Jasper Schafer Houle. “It’s pretty good. I tried that, they have green and red.”