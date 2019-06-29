Duluth FC Shooting For Playoffs

Only three games left in the season, as the club is one spot out of playoff contention.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC is entering the final three games of their season, though they only have one loss on the year, they are still one spot out of playoff contention.

The team needs to finish strong if they hope to have a shot at the playoffs.

According to Duluth FC coach, Joel Person, this year has been a great improvement over other years.

“Compared to last year we have more wins and less ties and less losses and scored more goals and given up less goals at the same time we know it’s a really competitive conference and in order to make the playoffs we have to finish in the top two out of the eight teams in the conference during regular season play. So believe it or not even though we are doing really well we feel happy about where we are we are actually currently sitting in third place so out of the next three games we know we’ve got some work to do,” said Person.

The team will travel to La Crosse Sunday before finishing up the last two games at home.