Lady Bikers Ride Through Duluth for Annual Convention

The Chrome Angels is an international group of women motorcyclists.

DULUTH, Minn- A sisterhood of female bikers took a ride along the North Shore.

The Chrome Angelz are an international group of women visiting Duluth for their annual convention.

For their last day, the Angelz spent the afternoon shopping from local vendors and saying their goodbyes until next year’s gathering.

“The thing that means the most to me is to watch the girls interact with each other cause it only enlightens me and gives me good feelings inside to see that’s the sisterhood I wanted and that’s what I’m promoting,” Chrome Angelz founder Annamarie Sesta said.

Many of the Angelz say they love riding their bikes, but but according to Annamarie, the best part about the group is seeing so many women support each other.