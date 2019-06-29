More Than 100 Artists Display Work at Park Point Art Fair

Fair brings thousands to Park Point every year

DULUTH, Minn. – The Park Point Art Fair kicked off Saturday.

Thousands attend the annual fair, where more than a hundred artists display and sell work in many different mediums like glass, painting, woodwork, jewelry, and more.

Karin Kraemer owns Duluth Pottery in Lincoln Park.

She says the Park Point Fair is like a big reunion for artists.

“There’s a lot of great potters here and there’s some new fiber artists that I haven’t seen before so that’s kind of fun and we get together every year and we have dinner after this and blah, blah, blah, catch up for the year and it’s kind of the funnest show we do every year,” said Kraemer.

The fair continues Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.