Community Enjoys Independence Day Concert in Gary New Duluth

The 3rd annual Independence Concert in Gary New Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn- The 4th of July is coming up later this week, and in the spirit of the holiday, people in Gary New Duluth are getting a heads start on Independence Day celebrations.

“We’re celebrating the greatness of our country; we’re celebrating the greatness of our community, of our city,” Gary New Duluth recreation development president Mark Boben said.

It’s the third annual Independence Concert at the Gary New Duluth rec area and folks were soaking up the sun.

“It’s a beautiful day in Gary New Duluth,” Boben said.

This year featuring the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra brass ensemble playing crowd favorites.

Helene Abbott loves seeing the progress Gary New Duluth is making.

“I mean, this use to be our playground growing up and now it’s just expanded,” Abbott said.

Since last year’s independence concert, GND added a sport court and community garden to the recreation area.

“The GND rec is bringing the community together and it’s not only the Gary New Duluth community, but we’re getting people from the other parts of town that are coming out to enjoy the music, to see the sites, and get to know their neighbors,” Boben said.

This is just the first of many concerts happening at the park throughout the Summer. There will be one in July, one in August and one in September to wrap up the season.