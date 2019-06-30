Local Drag Queen Reads Books to Kids

Drag Story Time is a nationwide movement.

DULUTH, Minn- A local drag queen put on their best dress and read story books to kids at Zenith Bookstore in West Duluth.

“Drag Story Time” is a nationwide movement introducing kids to diversity.

This was the second event of its kind at the book store.

This time, led by local drag queen “Mama Dukes,” who read one of her favorite books called “10,000 Dresses.”

“We are as a group, a community and everyone should be welcomed in a community and I think being in drag and showing these kids that there’s so many different types of people in this world is an amazing thing,” Mama Dukes said.

Zenith Bookstore says they hope to make Drag Story Time a regular event in the months to come.